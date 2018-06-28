1/7 BJP national president Amit Shah meets a member of Shahid family during a public rally, in Purulia district of West Bengal on Thursday. Shah drew the battle lines at a rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Thursday as he sounded the poll bugle ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that the West Bengal chief minister "believes only in violence" and said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) “is full of goondas (thugs).” PTI BJP national president Amit Shah meets a member of Shahid family during a public rally, in...

2/7 Shah arrives at Tarapith to visit the Kali Temple, in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Thursday. PTI Shah arrives at Tarapith to visit the Kali Temple, in Birbhum district of West Bengal on...

3/7 Purulia, located on the West Bengal-Jharkhand border, has emerged as the latest flashpoint of the rivalry between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and BJP, which is making efforts to increase its footprint in the state. The Purulia killings were highlighted by the BJP to attack the state government regarding the state's law and order situation. The crowd gathered here has arrived from Purulia and surrounding areas for Shah's rally on Thursday. Firstpost/Amitesh Purulia, located on the West Bengal-Jharkhand border, has emerged as the latest flashpoint of the...

4/7 Amit Shah meets with the family members of Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar, who were killed after the panchayat election, in Purulia district of West Bengal on Thursday. Speaking about the recent political killings in Bengal, Shah said that violence was not in the culture of the state. “More than 65 BJP workers were killed in the violence in Bengal and more than 1,341 workers were injured. Bengal once revelled in the tunes of Rabindra Sangeet... but now, because of TMC goondas, the state has been drowned by sounds of the explosion from bombs lobbed by Mamata's supporters.” PTI Amit Shah meets with the family members of Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar, who were killed...

5/7 Mahavir Kumar, father of BJP worker Dulal Kumar who was killed after panchayat election in Purulia, said the Mamata Banerjee government has not done anything for them. However, they received Rs 5 lakh from BJP as compensation. Firstpost/ Amitesh Mahavir Kumar, father of BJP worker Dulal Kumar who was killed after panchayat election in...

6/7 Mahto's daughter Pooja wishes to become a doctor and fulfil her father's dreams in the future. Firstpost/Amitesh Mahto's daughter Pooja wishes to become a doctor and fulfil her father's dreams in the future....