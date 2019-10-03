Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express which will run between New Delhi and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah was accompanied by Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Harsh Vardhan, and Jitendra Singh. Twitter@AmitShah
Congratulating the Indian Railways for the completion of the project, Shah said, "I want to thank the Indian Railways from the core of my heart for giving this gift to Jammu and Kashmir in the auspicious occasion of Navratri. He added that the project will serve as a medium for the development of the state by boosting religious tourism. Twitter@AmitShah
Train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from the New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am to reach Katra at 2 pm. En route, the train will halt at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi for two minutes each. Twitter@AmitShah
The train will comprise of two executive AC chair car and 12 chair car coaches. Twitter@ANI
During the event, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Railways will connect the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari before 15 August 2022". Twitter@AmitShah
Earlier on Tuesday, the Railways said that the train would start its commercial run between New Delhi and Katra on 5 October. Twitter@AmitShah
