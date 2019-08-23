1/6 A vendor in a local market awaits his customers as normal life in Hong Kong continues to be coloured by the strains of protests against the extradition bill. Reuters/ Willy Kurniawan A vendor in a local market awaits his customers as normal life in Hong Kong continues to be...

2/6 Streets in the city continue to be swarmed with riot police as they chase down anti-government protesters. Demonstrations against the bill began in Hong Kong in March 2019. Reuters/ Thomas Peter Streets in the city continue to be swarmed with riot police as they chase down anti-government...

3/6 Protesters against the anti-extradition bill stand next to a graffiti that reads 'If you want peace, prepare for war,' during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China. Reuters/ Kim Hong-Ji Protesters against the anti-extradition bill stand next to a graffiti that reads 'If you want...

4/6 Marks of demonstrations against the government continue to be spotted in Hong Kong as vociferous protests against the bill escalate in the city. Memos and posters hang at Tai Po on what have come to be known as 'Lennon Walls' in the city. Reuters/ Tyrone Siu Marks of demonstrations against the government continue to be spotted in Hong Kong as vociferous...

5/6 People play basketball on an inner-city playground in the Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong. Reuters/ Thomas Peter People play basketball on an inner-city playground in the Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong....