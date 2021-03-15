Amid coronavirus pandemic, historical theatre shows in Greece go online ahead of bicentennial celebrations [Photos]
To commemorate the bicentennial of the 1821-1832 Greek War of Independence, several historical theatre productions were lined up in Greece, including the Greek National Opera’s new production of “Despo,” one of the events marking 200 years since the war that resulted in Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation.
Dozens of museum exhibitions, theatre productions, discussion panels and historical re-enactments were planned in Greece for this year to commemorate the bicentennial of the 1821-1832 Greek War of Independence. In the picture: Singers and orchestra of the Greek National Opera perform during the video recording of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Saturday, 6 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, mezzo-soprano Artemis Bogri and her fellow singers stepped onstage in an empty theatre to perform the Greek National Opera’s new production of <em>Despo</em>, one of the events marking 200 years since the war that resulted in Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation. In the picture: Elton Dimrochi holding Elpida Skourou, dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet, perform during a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Friday, 26 February, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
With her sword raised but defeat certain, the title character in composer Pavlos Carrer’s 1875 opera chooses death over captivity, detonating ammunition stored in a fortress as Ottoman forces close in. In the picture: Greek soprano Artemis Bogri holding a sword, sings during a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Thursday, 4 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
“Fire! Fire!” Bogri sang in Despo Botsi’s final moments as machine-generated smoke billowed out over the stage during a performance recorded for streaming-only events scheduled for May. In the picture: Greek soprano Artemis Bogri performs during a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Thursday, 4 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
“I can tell you, that sword is real and it’s heavy,” the soloist chuckled after the show, still costumed in a headscarf, brocade waistcoat and wide-sleeved pleated blouse. In the picture: Greek soprano Artemis Bogri sings during a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
“Artists prepare two or three months for a production and then take that work to an audience,” she said. “Now, we have to generate that energy with no one there. That’s not easy.” In the picture: Dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet, perform during a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Friday, 26 February, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
In the picture: Singers and the orchestra of the Greek National Opera perform during the video recording of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Saturday, 6 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
Greece gained its independence after a gruelling nine-year war. A century later, the Greeks were on the losing side in Asia Minor as modern Turkey was created out of the collapsing Ottoman Empire. In the picture: Singers and the orchestra of the Greek National Opera perform during the video recording of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens on Saturday, 6 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
Bicentennial events intended to display Greece’s modern accomplishments have been postponed, scaled back or moved online because of the pandemic. National parades by school children set for Greece’s 25 March independence day holiday were cancelled on 12 March amid the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. In the picture: A cameraman prepares for the video recording of the 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance at the empty Greek National Opera in Athens on Saturday, 6 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
Like the National Opera, other cultural institutions formed small work teams to salvage their celebration plans even as they faced acute financial pressure due to lockdown measures now in their fifth consecutive month. In the picture: Actors Marios Panagiotou, left, and Konstantinos Arnokouros speak, during a rehearsal of 'The Free Besieged' at the Greek National Theater in Athens, on Tuesday, 2 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
A director instructs the technicians during the video recording of the 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Saturday, 6 March , 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
Eleftheria Stamou dancer of the Greek National Opera Ballet prepares, prior to a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Friday, 26 February, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
Actors and singers working on the production of 'Despo' wore masks during most rehearsals, many driven by a stubborn resolve, Bogri said. In the picture: A view of the foyer of the Greek National Opera ahead of the video recording of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Saturday, 6 March, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis
“It’s the creative arts that helped us keep going” during the pandemic, she said. “But the sad irony is that, after all this is over, there will be fewer of us left. A large part of the arts world will be swept away.” In the picture: Giannis Mitrakis holding Elpida Skourou, right, and Elena Kekkou, dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet, perform during a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Friday, 26 February, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis