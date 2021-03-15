14/14

“It’s the creative arts that helped us keep going” during the pandemic, she said. “But the sad irony is that, after all this is over, there will be fewer of us left. A large part of the arts world will be swept away.” In the picture: Giannis Mitrakis holding Elpida Skourou, right, and Elena Kekkou, dancers of the Greek National Opera Ballet, perform during a rehearsal of 'Despo-Greek Dances' Opera and dance performance in Athens, on Friday, 26 February, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis