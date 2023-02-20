Amid carnivals, deadly flood lashes Brazil's Sao Paulo

4/9

Augusto posted on social media videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of a baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street. “Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” he said. Operations at the largest port in South America, Santos, were suspended on Saturday due to wind gusts that exceeded 55 kilometres per hour (34 mph) and waves that were over one metre high. AFP