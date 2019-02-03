1/7 Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets of Tom Latham (37), Colin de Grandhomme (11) and Todd Astle (10). These wickets never let New Zealand's chase gain momentum. AP Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets of Tom Latham (37), Colin...

2/7 It was a brave decision from stand-in captain Rohit Sharma who won the toss and opted to bat first despite the outcome in the last game. However, India got off to a bad start, losing four wickets with just 18 on the board. Rohit, himself, was clean bowled for just 2 made off 16 balls. AP It was a brave decision from stand-in captain Rohit Sharma who won the toss and opted to bat...

3/7 Ambati Rayudu was the man who stood for India during such a crunch situation in the match. He came in to bat when India were 12/2 and saw Shubman Gill and MS Dhoni fall at the other end. He along with Vijay Shankar, who knocked precious 45 runs off 64 balls, formed a 98-run stand for the fifth wicket to stabilise Indian innings. AP Ambati Rayudu was the man who stood for India during such a crunch situation in the match. He...

4/7 Hardik Pandya came in to bat at No 8 for India and justified why he was held back. He smashed 45 off just 22 balls to take India to 252/10 at the end of the 50 overs. His innings included 2 fours and 5 sixes. AFP Hardik Pandya came in to bat at No 8 for India and justified why he was held back. He smashed 45...

5/7 New Zealand did not get off to a good start in the chase, losing Henry Nicholls first for 8 and then Colin Munro for 24. It was Mohammed Shami who scalped both the wickets. The Indian fast bowler finished with figures of 2 for 35 in his 10 overs. He was also adjudged as the Player of the series. AP New Zealand did not get off to a good start in the chase, losing Henry Nicholls first for 8 and...

6/7 Kiwis soon lost Ross Taylor for just 1 before captain Kane Williamson and Tom Latham combined together to weave a 67-run stand which brought calmness in their chase. However, the duo did not last for long. Kedar Jadhav removed Williamson on 39 to get India back on track. AP Kiwis soon lost Ross Taylor for just 1 before captain Kane Williamson and Tom Latham combined...