Sadhus shout religious slogans in a bus, as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu on Wednesday. Over two lakh pilgrims have registered for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas till now. A posse of over 40,000 armed CRPF and state police personnel have virtually dotted the yatra routes from Jammu — via Pahalgam and Baltal — with their overwhelming presence in armoured vehicles. PTI

Vehicles tagged with electromagnetic chips, bike and bullet-proof SUV police convoys and scores of bullet-proof bunkers have been deployed as part of the "biggest-ever" security blanket thrown to secure pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra that begins in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A paramilitary soldier stands guard as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for the yatra. PTI

Security personnel, wearing camera-equipped-helmets, guard at Yatri Niwas base camp, ahead of the start of the yatra. The CRPF road-clearing parties will keep sweeping yatra roads against possible improvised explosive device (IEDs) threats to yatra convoys from early morning till late evening. PTI