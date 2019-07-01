1/5 The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Monday amid tight security arrangements. AP The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas...

2/5 The first batch was flagged off from Jammu on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik participated in the 'Pratham pooja'. As many as 2.85 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave last year, while the number of pilgrims was 3.52 lakh in 2015, 3,20 lakh in 2016 and 2.60 lakh in 2017. PTI The first batch was flagged off from Jammu on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik...

3/5 The second batch comprising 4,417 pilgrims -- including 3,543 males, 843 females and 31 children — left in a fleet of 142 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Pahalgam and Baltal. AP The second batch comprising 4,417 pilgrims -- including 3,543 males, 843 females and 31 children...

4/5 A total of 2,234 pilgrims, including 17 children, reached the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal on Sunday as part of the first batch of this year's yatra. AP A total of 2,234 pilgrims, including 17 children, reached the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam and...