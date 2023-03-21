All-Weather Friends: PM Modi, Japan Premiere Kishida savour lighter moments
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India's capital New Delhi on Monday. Both sides held diplomatic talks aimed at boosting India-Japan global strategic partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart were also captured savouring Indian snacks
1/6
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India on Monday. During his trip, Kishida was seen relishing Indian snacks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two spent time at the Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi.
2/6
The park’s gate was decorated with flowers for Kishida’s visit. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “One of the aspects, which connects India and Japan, is the teachings of Lord Buddha. PM @kishida230 and I went to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.”
3/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart savoured tea while holding conversations. The two vowed to strengthen the India-Japan global strategic partnership. Kishida also announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific and promised billions of dollars in investment to help boost the economies across the region.
4/6
PM Modi and Fumio Kishida enjoyed ‘Gol Gappas’. The two were also captured savouring other Indian delicacies such as idli and aam panna.
5/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both sides held discussions on boosting India-Japan ties in sectors like defence, healthcare, technology, and other issues. Modi tweeted, “We also discussed ways to increase competitiveness in logistics, food processing, MSME, textiles and more.”
6/6
The two prime ministers highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation in areas such as clean energy, semiconductors and the co-development of military hardware. They also explored ways to deal with regional security amid China’s growing assertiveness.