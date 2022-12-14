All Snowed In: Powerful winter storm batters parts of US
A powerful winter storm has marched across United States, delivering blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana
A powerful winter storm has wreaked havoc in the US with swathes of the country blanketed in layers of snow. The storm has hit the central and northern High Plains, a region of the US that includes eastern Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. Snow has fallen as far south as Arizona, New Mexico and parts of California, and to the north in Idaho. AP
The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of disruption until Thursday. The snow storm has impacted roads and flights across the country have been disrupted. Dozens of homes and businesses have also been damaged by the line of thunderstorms, and several people were injured in the suburbs and counties stretching north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. AFP
The National Weather Service has said as much as two feet (61 centimetres) of snow is possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Officials have also added that winds of more than 50 mph (80 kph) at times will make it impossible to see outdoors in Nebraska. AP
In Utah, about 22 people have been hospitalised after a bus transporting more than 30 people crashed. The bus travelling on the I-84 around Tremonton lost control and rolled off to its side. AFP
A man clears his driveway of snow as a woman walks down the sidewalk after an overnight storm in Provo,Utah. Winter storm alerts have been issued from the Canadian border to the Mexican border and blizzard warnings extend from just west of Denver into the Dakotas. AFP
The gate is closed on an on ramp to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Airpark Road in Aurora, Colorado. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. AP
Children enjoy making snowmen at Camel’s Back Park in Boise, Idaho. The National Weather Service reported 2.5 inches of snow accumulation overnight from their location at the Boise Airport. No more snow is in the forecast for the Boise area this week, but temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 6 degrees by Saturday night. AP
A pedestrian walks through deep snow along Tudor Road in Anchorage, Alaska. The current snow depth in Anchorage, Alaska, is 31 inches, making it the greatest since 27 March 2012, according to a tweet from Alaska climate scientist Brian Brettschneider. AP