Krunal Pandya (21 off 9) and Dinesh Karthik (31 off 34) formed 27-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take India home with over two overs left in the match after the hosts looked in trouble at the initial stages of the small chase.

West Indies' debutant Oshane Thomas looked the best bowler for the visitors on Sunday as the 21-year-old went on to pick wickets of openers Rohit Sharma (6) and Shikhar Dhawan (3) and made the small target look like a massive one for Indians.

West Indies struggled throughout their batting innings. At one stage, they were at 87 for 8 and appeared to be getting bowled out for less than 100. Fabian Allen's bat did some talking as he managed 27 runs in 20 balls to take the total to 109 at the end of the innings which gave visitors some target on the board to fight with.

India's debut man Krunal Pandya had a terrific outing as he bowled a tight line and length, giving away just 15 runs and picked one wicket as well. He scored the winning runs for India, amassing 21 runs in just 9 balls in his maiden T20I innings.