In Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, a Kashmiri girl who acts as a spy for India after being married to the son (played by Vicky Kaushal) of a Pakistani army general.
Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt at the Raazi's success event.
Raazi director Meghna Gulzar along with her father and poet Gulzar.
Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and Karan Johar.
From left: Jaideep Ahlawat, Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma, Amruta Khanwilkar, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapoor, Ashwath Bhatt and Arif Zakaria.
The whole team of Raazi at an event, celebrating the film's success, in Mumbai.
The whole team of Raazi at an event, celebrating the film's success, in Mumbai.