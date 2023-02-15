Ali Fazal strikes a pose with Tom Cruise along with All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen at Oscars luncheon
The luncheon was attended by Hollywood big wigs including international superstar, Tom Cruise. Ali who is in LA as part of his work commitments joined the talented bunch and extended his cheer for the Indian films.
1/4
Ali Fazal being a member of the academy was seen at the prestigious Oscar luncheon representing India. This year the Oscars have a record number of films from the country nominated, including Shaunak’s All That Breathes, RRR being nominated for original song and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.
2/4
Ali Fazal was elected as a member of the Academy in 2018, back then making him one of the youngest members from India. The luncheon was attended by Hollywood big wigs including international superstar, Tom Cruise.
3/4
Ali who is in LA as part of his work commitments joined the talented bunch and extended his cheer for the Indian films repping the country as the award this year.
4/4
Ali expressed, “It was great to be there alongside Shaunak and Guneet as a representative of Indian cinema. All That Breathes is one of the most iconic films I have seen in the recent past and to be there to see the film and our cinema being celebrated was truly a proud moment”.