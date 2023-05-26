Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler are all smiles in these new BTS from the sets of Kandahar
Ali Fazal took to social media to share images from the sets, as his next big ticket Hollywood film, Kandahar releases in the US today. The film which is a major action motion picture stars Gerard Butler along with Ali Fazal who plays the role of Kahil.
Kandahar directed by Ric Roman Waugh is Ali’s first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia. The actor posted the pictures saying – “Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all. Kandahar hits hard today. North America.”
He added, “I cannot thank you both enough. Ric for bringing me on board this journey. And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera… (and much more) and to the entire crew of Kandahar on sets and off sets. You people are the real heroes.”
The film is expected to release in India in a few weeks. The early reviews of the film have raved Ali’s performance with LA Times calling Ali a standout in the film and We Got This Covered saying Ali makes a solid fist of generations story wide conflict and playing both sides as the charismatic Kahil.