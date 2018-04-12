1/4 An Algerian military plane is seen after crashing near an airport outside the capital Algiers, Algeria. The plane went down in a field just outside a military base in Boufarik and was engulfed in flames, killing 247 passengers and 10 crew members, the defense ministry said. Reuters An Algerian military plane is seen after crashing near an airport outside the capital Algiers,...

Firefighters and civil security officers work at the scene of the fatal military plane crash. Soldiers, their family members and a group of 30 people returning to refugee camps from hospital stays in Algeria's capital died in the crash of the Russian-made II-76 aircraft. AP

This image posted by Algerian news agency ALG24 shows firefighters and soldiers at the scene of the plane crash. There was no official mention of survivors, but one witness reported seeing people jump out of the aircraft before it crashed. AP