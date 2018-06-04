1/8 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov. Zverev is through to the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Reuters Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Russia's Karen...

2/8 US Open champion Sloane Stephens cruised past Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-0, 6-2 to book a last-eight spot for the first time. Reuters US Open champion Sloane Stephens cruised past Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-0, 6-2 to book a...

3/8 Dominic Thiem reached a third successive quarter-final in Paris by seeing off Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4. Thiem will face Zverev in the last-eight. Reuters Dominic Thiem reached a third successive quarter-final in Paris by seeing off Japan's Kei...

4/8 Madison Keys of the US celebrates after she defeats Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their fourth round match of the French Open. AP Madison Keys of the US celebrates after she defeats Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their...

5/8 Italy's Marco Cecchinato celebrates winning his fourth round match against Belgium's David Goffin in four sets 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. The Italian had never won a Grand Slam before Roland Garros and now he is into the quarter-finals after two back-to-back wins over top-10 seeds. AP Italy's Marco Cecchinato celebrates winning his fourth round match against Belgium's David Goffin...

6/8 Serbia's Novak Djokovic cheers the audience after defeating Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their fourth round match. Djokovic will play in the last eight at Roland Garros for a record 12th time. AP Serbia's Novak Djokovic cheers the audience after defeating Spain's Fernando Verdasco during...

7/8 Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open against Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic in two sets 6-2, 6-0. Putintseva is the world number 98 and is through to her second French Open quarter-final. AP Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open...