1/8
(From L-R) Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson arrive at the Solo: A Star Wars Story film premiere in Los Angeles. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision for Nissan North America/AP Images
(From L-R) Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson arrive at the Solo: A Star Wars...
2/8
Alden Ehrenreich attends the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in Hollywood. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Alden Ehrenreich attends the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in Hollywood. Photo by...
3/8
Emilia Clarke attends the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image via Twitter
Emilia Clarke attends the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image via Twitter
4/8
Donald Glover arrives at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Donald Glover arrives at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at El Capitan Theatre in Los...
5/8
Thandie Newton arrives at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Thandie Newton arrives at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan...
6/8
George Lucas arrives at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at El Capitan Theatre. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
George Lucas arrives at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at El Capitan Theatre. Photo by...
7/8
Jon Favreau attends the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in Hollywood. Photo by Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Jon Favreau attends the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in Hollywood. Photo by Alex J....
8/8
The cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story arrive at the world premiere in Los Angeles. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision for Nissan North America/AP Images)
The cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story arrive at the world premiere in Los Angeles. Photo by Colin...