Albert Einstein's notes on theory of relativity sold for record $13 million at Paris auction

Auction house Christie's had valued the manuscript at about a quarter of the final sum. The 54-page document was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague and confidant Michele Besso, a Swiss engineer. Christie's auction house praised Besso for his forward thinking in saving the manuscript. "Einstein is someone who kept very few notes, so the mere fact the manuscript survived and made its way to us already makes it extraordinary," Vincent Belloy, an expert at the auction house was quoted as saying. AFP