Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao set to surprise with Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Monica O My Darling

Rajkummar Rao’s next film, Monica Oh My darling has piqued everyone’s interest since it’s teaser was released. Once again, the powerhouse actor Rajkummar Rao is coming up with a completely unique and different character. Alike the intriguing and entertaining trailer, the quirky character poster of ‘O My Darling’ features Rajkummar in his new character look where he is seen trapped in a claw. While the experimental actor is known for sporting different interesting character looks, his new look in the poster of ‘O My Darling’ has created huge excitement and anticipation especially amongst his fans.