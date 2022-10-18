Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao set to surprise with Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Monica O My Darling
With many films that have already released like Brahmastra, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, films like Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Monica O My Darling could surprise and stun fans and critics too.
1/3
This Akshay Kumar starrer has been in the news since it’s announcement. Akshay Kumar is ready to give fans yet another title after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli. This time, it’s bigger, grandeur and more spectacular. The title is Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sharing the new poster of the film, Kumar also shared the release date which is October 25, on the occasion of Diwali. Taking film takes a unique take on the famed Ram Setu floating bridge and is certainly one to look out for.
2/3
Cirkus is Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film and is a period comedy. The film is based on the 1982 film Angoor and is set for a Christmas release. “It’s time to bring our audience back to the cinemas… Once again! <em>Golmaal</em> was released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today! ‘Cirkus’ is a Christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss <em>Cirkus</em> mein bohot sara Golmaal hai,” Shetty, who has also produced the film, wrote. <em>Cirkus</em> is presented by Bhushan Kumar led T-Series. The film also features Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others.
3/3
Rajkummar Rao’s next film, Monica Oh My darling has piqued everyone’s interest since it’s teaser was released. Once again, the powerhouse actor Rajkummar Rao is coming up with a completely unique and different character. Alike the intriguing and entertaining trailer, the quirky character poster of ‘O My Darling’ features Rajkummar in his new character look where he is seen trapped in a claw. While the experimental actor is known for sporting different interesting character looks, his new look in the poster of ‘O My Darling’ has created huge excitement and anticipation especially amongst his fans.