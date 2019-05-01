1/7 Ajith, also fondly addressed as the king of box office openings, broke Kabali's opening record in Tamil Nadu with Vivegam. Ajith, also fondly addressed as the king of box office openings, broke Kabali's opening record in...

2/7 In the fast-paced entertainer Varalaru (2006), Ajith was seen in three different roles. His convincing performance led the film to complete a 100-day run at the box office. Source: Twitter.

3/7 Ajith was seen alongside popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi in Dheena which also marked the directorial debut of A R Murugadoss, best known for Ghajini. Source: Twitter.

4/7 The critically acclaimed Vaali(1999) had Ajith in a dual role. As Ajith played the role of a deaf and mute man with psychotic tendencies, he managed to be convincing without uttering a single word. Vaali proved to be a breakthrough for the actor. Source: Twitter.

5/7 Ajith played the dual role of twins in Villain(2002), a K S Ravikumar directorial. In one of his roles, he played a bus driver and in other a physically and mentally challenged person. Source: Twitter.

6/7 With Mankatha (2011)Ajith stunned his fans with his all-new avatar. He played the stylish and a classy negative character and the film turned out to be a huge commercial success making it the 50th film of his career. Source: Twitter.