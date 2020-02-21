1/10 New Zealand’s Ross Taylor with two of his children Jonty left and McKenzie before his 100th Test, prior to the start of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. AP New Zealand’s Ross Taylor with two of his children Jonty left and McKenzie before his 100th Test,...

2/10 Indian team lines up for the national anthems prior to the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. AP

3/10 Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for India and scored 16 runs from 18 balls, before being bowled by Tim Southee, during the first India vs New Zealand Test.

4/10 New Zealand's Tim Southee, centre, after bowling India's Prithvi Shaw for 16 during the first Test between India and New Zealand. AP

5/10 India's Virat Kohli, centre, walks past a celebrating New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson after being dismissed for 2 during the first India vs New Zealand Test. AP

6/10 India's Mayank Agarwal scored 34 off 84 balls while opening the batting during the first Test between India and New Zealand. AP

7/10 New Zealand's Trent Boult, centre, celebrates the dismissal of India's Mayank Agarwal for 34 during the first Test between India and New Zealand. AP

8/10 India's Ajinkya Rahane was not out on 38, helping India reach 122/5 before rain washed out the final session on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. AP

9/10 India's Rishabh Pant was not out on 10 from 37 balls as India limped to 122/5 at the close of play on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. AP