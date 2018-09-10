1/6 BJP concluded it's two-day national executive meeting on Sunday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the valedictory speech. in his concluding address, he scoffed at Opposition efforts to forge a grand alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying it was nothing but their compulsion and a vindication of the BJP-led government's success. Twitter @BJP4India BJP concluded it's two-day national executive meeting on Sunday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Giving the slogan of 'Ajey Bharat, Atal Bhajapa', Modi exuded confidence that his party will win in 2019. He heaped scorn on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying his party's leadership is not acceptable to any ally, is seen as a burden by some and is not acceptable to few within his own party.

Modi also paid tributes to party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and recalled his message that the sun may have disappeared but stars should shine to further its ideology. He drew on the former prime minister's name to give the slogan 'Ajey Bharat, Atal BJP'.

On simultaneous polls, Modi said his government has already done "one nation, one tax", a reference to the Goods and Services Tax, and "one nation, one power grid", but is not for creating pressure on this issue. He said he wants a debate in all sections of society on the issue of simultaneous polls.

BJP president Amit Shah too addressed the meet and claimed that his party would rule for another 50 years on the basis of its performance once it comes to power in 2019. He also cited the example of Gujarat, where the BJP has had an almost uninterrupted reign for 31 years.