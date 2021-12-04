Photos

Ajaz Patel makes history with 10-wicket innings haul as India dominate New Zealand on Day 2 in Mumbai

Patel became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to grab all 10 wickets in an innings as India ended the day with a 332-run lead after bowling the Black Caps out for a paltry 62.

FirstCricket Staff December 04, 2021 23:50:17 IST
New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel gestures after becoming only the third bowler in Test history to collect all 10 wickets in an innings. Sportzpics
Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel brought India back on their feet with a 67-run stand after the hosts lost two early wickets on Day 2. AP
Axar Patel plays a slog sweep during his innings of 52, his maiden Test half-century. AP
Ajaz Patel celebrates after dismissing Mohammed Siraj to become only the third bowler to grab all 10 wickets in an innings in Test history. AP
Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand skipper Tom Latham on Day 2 in Mumbai. AP
Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot after being sent out to open in India's second innings on Day 2. AP
