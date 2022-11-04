Ajay Devgn thanks Kartik Aaryan for inaugurating his NY Cinema in Ahmedabad
Sharing a collage on the story of his Instagram account, Ajay wrote, “Hi Kartik Aaryan, thank you for visiting our NY Cinemas theatre in Ahmedabad, Next time, we should do this exercise together. It will be fun.”
Ajay Devgn on Friday revealed that his NY cinema hall was launched in Ahmedabad by non other than the youth sensation Kartik Aaryan. Not only this, but several videos and pictures of Kartik’s grand entrance and gala time at Ajay’s cinema are making the rounds on the internet.
The moments show Kartik taking selfies with the audience, who switched their phone flashlights on. Next, pictures revealed Kartik addressing the audience and posing for the paps. A video reveals Kartik entering the cinema amidst a plethora of fans cheering and hooting for him.
Ajay’s new venture NY Cinemas is spread over 25,000 sq ft and features four auditoriums with a live kitchen and a mocktail bar that is specially curated to suit the taste and palate of the people. The NY Cinemas is located at Ahmedabad’s Aamrakunj at Motera Road. According to a recent The Times Of India report, the NY Cinema also offers a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen, a luxurious auditorium with all reclining seats, and all four screens can play 3D movies.