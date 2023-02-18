Ajay Devgn shares his enchanting experience of shooting in Benaras for Bholaa on the eve of Mahashivratri
Celebrating the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, Ajay Devgn shared his experience of shooting at the luminous Ganga ghat. Shooting for an aarti sequence for his film Bholaa, Ajay Devgn was left enchanted. The actor shares his experience along with images from the maha aarti.
The actor, sharing some pictures with fans on social media, wrote- “Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame… and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated. The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame!”
He added, “As the crowd chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev‘, I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it…”
Bholaa is Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial. It also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao in crucial roles and is all set to release in cinemas on March 30, 2023.