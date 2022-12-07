Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, to Karan Tacker, men in uniform that made Khakee look sexy

5/6

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi:

Having unfolded the different aspects of a police officer with a long list of cop-dramas to his credit, Akshay Kumar, however, charmed the audience the most with his style and confidence as Sooryavanshi. From entry with a helicopter to his rugged yet sexy look, Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi had our hearts racing as the Man in Khakee.