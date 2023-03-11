Ajay Devgn flags off the Bholaa Yatra from Mumbai today; devises a unique strategy to promote his new film
The Bholaa truck was flagged off today (11th March) by Ajay Devgn from Mumbai at an event where he introduced Dulari and encouraging people to visit the truck and be part of the Bholaa Yatra. Bholaa is all to arrive on 30th March 2023.
1/4
The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s action adventure Bholaa has taken the nation by storm. Showcasing the adrenaline-pumping teasers with grand action sequences, the trailer has given us an anticipation building sneak into the journey of Bholaa and the madness that follows.
2/4
The makers have come up with a unique idea to ensure that the world of Bholaa reaches the masses by announcing a special Bholaa Yatra. Bholaa’s truck is going on a 9-city tour across India to create one-stop destination for all things Bholaa. The cities includes Thane, Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow.
3/4
The Bholaa truck will be placed in a well-known location in each city and a fun-filled evening will be organised for the people of the cities. Watch the trailer of Bholaa, participate in special activities and you can also win Bholaa merchandise.
4/4
The Bholaa truck was flagged off today (11th March) by Ajay Devgn from Mumbai at an event where he introduced Dulari and encouraging people to visit the truck and be part of the Bholaa Yatra. Bholaa is all to arrive on 30th March 2023 at a theatre near you.