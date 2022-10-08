Air Force Day 2022: IAF's 'Big Birds' put on a thrilling show
The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 90th anniversary in Chandigarh. Here’s a look at how the parade and fly-past marked this year’s event
On the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) today (8 October), nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters participated in the aerial show held at Chandigarh. The Air Force Day parade and fly-past, held at Hindon Air Force Station in Delhi every year, were moved out to Chandigarh this time. PTI Photo
The fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the IAF was attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran and other senior officials. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the event. PTI Photo
The IAF displayed its might with paratroopers and indigenously-built aircraft stealing the show. The newly inducted Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’, also featured during the Air Force Day fly-past.<br />PTI Photo
Three Mi-17V5 choppers led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain performed ensign formation at the arrival of IAF chief VR Chaudhari. During the Air Force Day parade earlier today, Chaudhari made major announcements. PTI Photo
The air force personnel marched past as IAF helicopters put up a marvellous performance in the skies. PTI Photo
Three ALH Mk IVs also performed a fly-past in Rudra formation. Powered hand gliders and paramotors also conducted a fly-past on the 90th-anniversary celebrations of IAF. PTI Photo
The mechanical transport team demonstrated its expertise by dismantling a vehicle and reassembling it in a short time. The IAF’s air warrior drill team displayed its brilliant rifle-handling drill manoeuvres. PTI Photo
A new pattern of combat uniform for IAF personnel was unveiled today. The indigenously-made uniform merges with the terrain in hilly areas, deserts or jungles, and helps the forces to maintain their camouflage. PTI Photo
IAF’s Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules and four Sukhoi Su-30MKI exhibited Bajrang formation at the aerial show. The ceremony witnessed some spellbinding aerobatic displays. News18 Photo
Earlier today, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service chiefs laid wreaths at the National War Memorial, paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. Twitter/@IAF_MCC