Ain Dubai, the world's largest and biggest observation wheel to open next month

In a city full of superlatives, the latest addition to Dubai's long list of "biggests" and "tallests" is about to take its place in the record books. Ain Dubai, the giant observation wheel that has been taking shape on the city's Bluewaters Island development for more than six years, will open on 21 October, thus becoming the world's largest observation wheel. Image Courtesy: VisitDubai.com