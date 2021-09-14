Ain Dubai, the world's largest and biggest observation wheel to open next month
The UAE attraction built by using 11,200 tonnes of steel, soaring at 820 feet in the air and having a capacity of 1,750 passengers opens on 21 October
1/6
In a city full of superlatives, the latest addition to Dubai's long list of "biggests" and "tallests" is about to take its place in the record books. Ain Dubai, the giant observation wheel that has been taking shape on the city's Bluewaters Island development for more than six years, will open on 21 October, thus becoming the world's largest observation wheel. Image Courtesy: VisitDubai.com
2/6
Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres from where they could enjoy a majestic view of Dubai’s picturesque skyline. It is 82 metres higher than the current world's tallest ferris wheel in operation, the High Roller in Las Vegas. It is almost twice the size of the London Eye, which towers over the River Thames at 135 metres. AFP
3/6
The structure used 11,200 tonnes of steel to build, 33 percent more than the amount used to construct the Eiffel Tower. A trip around the wheel will last approximately 38 minutes and is available to book either day or night. AFP
4/6
Construction of the structure began in May 2015, with an anticipated completion date of early to mid-2019. It was later pushed to October 20, 2020 and finally will be opened this year. AFP
5/6
The wheel has 48 different types of cabins, all air-conditioned against the Dubai heat. Passengers can choose between observation cabins or social cabins (with a bar inside). And there are even private cabins that can be booked for special events like weddings or birthdays. AFP
6/6
Tickets are now available on the Ain Dubai website. Those for adults are priced at Dh130 (Rs 2,628), and Dh100 (Rs 2,020) for children aged between 3 and 12 years. AFP