AI-generated pictures of former President Trump getting arrested send Twitter into a frenzy
AI-Generated images of former US President Donald Trump created a massive frenzy on Twitter, as people assumed the images to be real. Created using Stable Diffusion, the images were shared by a 'verified' account on Twitter.
The photo series begins with an “imagined” shot of the former President being chased by cops. Although the image appears to be very real at first, there are a few details that scream AI manipulation. The bodies of the cops, for example, appear to be almost the same. | Image Credit: Eliot Higgins via Twitter
The second photograph of the series shows President Trump being tripped and apprehended by the police officers chasing him. Again, the image seems to be very real at first glance. However, look closely and you’ll see, some of the cops don’t have faces. | Image Credit: Eliot Higgins via Twitter
Up next, we have a photograph of President Trump, sitting on the ground, and resisting arrest. This is by far one of the most refined images that the AI bot generated. Barring one instance where a hand is shown to have three fingers and a thumb, there are very few mistakes in this image. | Image Credit: Eliot Higgins via Twitter
Perhaps one of the most evocative images of the series, here we see former President Trump resisting arrest with all his might. Notice how his face has a darker shade of orange. The AI seemed to have picked up images from the internet that mock President Trump’s fake tan. | Image Credit: Eliot Higgins via Twitter
Then, we have a “photograph” of the former President finally, being detained, and held properly and upright by the cops. In case you have observed closely, none of the police officers in any of the images, seem to be repeated. It seems that the AI-bot is picking up images for faces, randomly. | Image Credit: Eliot Higgins via Twitter
A dejected President Trump finally accepts the fact that he is arrested. Notice how in each of the images, the badge of the US flag on President Trump’s lapel, as well as the colour and pattern of his tie, is different. This shows that for each of image that it generated, the AI-bot was using a different source image, even for the same subject. | Image Credit: Eliot Higgins via Twitter
Finally we have an image of President Trump, desolate, sitting in a jail cell. Notice how the AI-bot has muddled up the president’s face. What is surprising is that the AI-bot did not do anything of that sorts even in some of the more trickier areas, where there was movement, but somehow, it bunged up the photograph, where the subject was sitting still. | Image Credit: Eliot Higgins via Twitter