Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and more Indian cricketers get AI-generated toddler looks
With the use of artificial intelligence, a Twitter user has created toddler versions of famous Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and others.
1/13
After giving never-seen transformations to world celebrities, billionaires, politicians, and also some historic places, it is now the turn of some of our favourite Indian cricketers to turn into their toddler-self with Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated images. Beginning with one of the most stylish cricketers, Virat Kohli who can be seen donning a pair of ear studs along with those intense expressions as always.
2/13
Former India captain and current CSK skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s AI image looks a bit different from his ordinary self. While he is known for maintaining a calm stance forever, the picture shows him in distress.
3/13
India captain Rohit Sharma has gone a little chubby over here! While donning the team jersey, the captain’s expressions are indeed on point!
4/13
With that large mustache, the AI version of Ravindra Jadeja’s reflection as a toddler is bang on.
5/13
Jasprit Bumrah in this picture does look similar to his real life, thanks to the beard and hair that is consistent over here.
6/13
This one is hilarious! One of the fun-loving and energetic players in the team, Yuzvendra Chahal’s expressions in the picture are on point.
7/13
With a studded earring in his left ear, Rishabh Pant’s toddler version looks cute and chubby!
8/13
Surya Kumar Yadav and his hilarious and surprised expression in this photo is a complete bang-on!
9/13
Shreyas Iyer’s toddler self is quite similar to his real self, as he looks all serious and focused.
10/13
Sanju Samson’s AI-generated image is cute and chubby!
11/13
While KL Rahul is among the stylish and fittest cricketers in the country, his AI version gives him the look of a chocolatey boy!
12/13
Beside players, the Twitter user also gave a new look to former India team coach Ravi Shastri. While donning his usual suit, the veteran cricketer has his signature mustache with a perfect expression on his face.
13/13
We have also got one from India’s women’s cricket team with Smriti Mandhana as her AI-generated toddler self.