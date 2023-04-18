Photos

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and more Indian cricketers get AI-generated toddler looks

With the use of artificial intelligence, a Twitter user has created toddler versions of famous Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and others. 

FP Trending April 18, 2023 11:59:59 IST
After giving never-seen transformations to world celebrities, billionaires, politicians, and also some historic places, it is now the turn of some of our favourite Indian cricketers to turn into their toddler-self with Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated images. Beginning with one of the most stylish cricketers, Virat Kohli who can be seen donning a pair of ear studs along with those intense expressions as always.
Former India captain and current CSK skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s AI image looks a bit different from his ordinary self. While he is known for maintaining a calm stance forever, the picture shows him in distress.
India captain Rohit Sharma has gone a little chubby over here! While donning the team jersey, the captain’s expressions are indeed on point!
With that large mustache, the AI version of Ravindra Jadeja’s reflection as a toddler is bang on.
Jasprit Bumrah in this picture does look similar to his real life, thanks to the beard and hair that is consistent over here.
This one is hilarious! One of the fun-loving and energetic players in the team, Yuzvendra Chahal’s expressions in the picture are on point.
With a studded earring in his left ear, Rishabh Pant’s toddler version looks cute and chubby!
Surya Kumar Yadav and his hilarious and surprised expression in this photo is a complete bang-on!
Shreyas Iyer’s toddler self is quite similar to his real self, as he looks all serious and focused.
Sanju Samson’s AI-generated image is cute and chubby!
While KL Rahul is among the stylish and fittest cricketers in the country, his AI version gives him the look of a chocolatey boy!
Beside players, the Twitter user also gave a new look to former India team coach Ravi Shastri. While donning his usual suit, the veteran cricketer has his signature mustache with a perfect expression on his face.
We have also got one from India’s women’s cricket team with Smriti Mandhana as her AI-generated toddler self.
