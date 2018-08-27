1/8 Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, huge idols of Lord Ganesh were transported to different pandals in Mumbai on Sunday. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, huge idols of Lord Ganesh were transported to different pandals in...

2/8 Hundreds thronged the streets to participate in the processions near Lalbaug in Dadar. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

3/8 Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva's son, Lord Ganesha. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

4/8 This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 13 September. Despite the festival being two weeks away, people in several pockets of Maharashtra have already begun their celebrations. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

5/8 As locals joined in the celebrations on Sunday, commuters witnessed traffic jams at various locations in Mumbai. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

6/8 This year, Ganpati mandals in Mumbai will have to sign an undertaking issued by the fire department if they want to go ahead with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

7/8 The fire department guidelines are clear that the mandals need to submit a self-certified declaration about the compliance of fire safety measures to the ward authority, and it would be the sole responsibility of organisers to comply with all fire safety measures. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost