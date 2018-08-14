1/8 After the Monsoon Session concluded on Friday with as many as 20 Bills passed by both Houses, the Parliament was decorated on the eve of 72nd Independence Day. PTI After the Monsoon Session concluded on Friday with as many as 20 Bills passed by both Houses, the...

Ahead of the 2018 Independence Day celebrations, while Delhi Police inducted India's first all-woman Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team for anti-terrorist operations to secure the function at Red Fort, police personnel are briefed as security gets beefed up at India Gate, Delhi. PTI

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across Jammu division to ensure a peaceful and violence free Independence Day, officials said Tuesday. Security has been strengthened at all vital installations, including government buildings and religious places. PTI

Following the arrest of Irfan Hussain Wani from Gandhi Nagar locality on 5 August, the security arrangements were reviewed again and further tightened to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to disturb the celebrations in Jammu. PTI

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police personnel and NCC cadets participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the eve of 72nd Independence Day. PTI

Amid the Maratha agitation, seeking 16 percent quota in government jobs and the Dhangar (shepherd) community launching a similar request in Maharashtra, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lights up in tricolour before celebrations. PTI

In Punjab's Amritsar, many people were seen taking out a candle march with Tricolours and pictures of freedom fighters in hand, after the chaos created by a secessionist Referendum 2020 rally, organised by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in London. PTI