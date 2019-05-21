1/6 With exit polls forecasting NDA's return to power, BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday hosted a dinner for leaders of the party's allies that was attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray among others. PTI With exit polls forecasting NDA's return to power, BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday hosted a dinner...

2/6 The NDA dinner meet followed a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers called by Shah at the BJP office in New Delhi to thank them for 'their service to the nation.' The NDA dinner meet followed a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers called by Shah at the...

3/6 Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters after the meeting of ministers that Modi told his Cabinet that the Lok Sabha election was like a pilgrimage for him. Amit Shah congratulated 'Team Modi Sarkar' on Twitter for their hard work and remarkable achievements. PTI Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters after the meeting of ministers that Modi told...

4/6 Meanwhile, top Opposition leaders like TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others met in New Delhi to discuss the possibility of a non-NDA alliance staking claim to government formation. PTI Meanwhile, top Opposition leaders like TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal,...

5/6 As many as 22 Opposition parties met the Election Commission and demanded verification of VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations before the counting of votes begins on 23 May. PTI As many as 22 Opposition parties met the Election Commission and demanded verification of VVPAT...