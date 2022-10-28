After Param Sundari, Kriti Sanon sets the internet on fire with Thumkeshwari from Bhediya, fans can't get enough

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon set Gaiety Galaxy on fire with their dance moves as they launch the Thumkeshwari song Varun Dhawan was in a casual avatar and his Bhediya beard whereas Kriti Sanon was looking ravishing as ever in a blue saree. The duo danced and how and entertained the crowd that went berserk. Picture Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale