After Param Sundari, Kriti Sanon sets the internet on fire with Thumkeshwari from Bhediya, fans can't get enough
The moment Kriti Sanon dropped the song on social media, fans couldn't get enough of the actress. The track also features Shraddha Kapoor in a sensational cameo.
1/8
Kriti Sanon is truly unstoppable when it comes to owning the stage with her killer moves and alluring presence.
2/8
While the actress totally grooved the nation with her sizzling hot item number Param Sundari last year, seems like she is all set to rule this year and ‘Thumkeshwari’ from her upcoming ‘Bhediya’ is proof.
3/8
Be it her killer moves, her beautiful expressions, and especially her Thumkas, fans are truly going gaga over Kriti’s magnificent presence as Thumkeshwari in the song.
4/8
The song also brought her back with handsome hunk Varun Dhawan on the screen and where their chemistry is also garnering love from the audience.
5/8
The audience’s love is quite evident in the internet universe, where the fans have flooded the entire social media talking about Kriti’s ‘Thumkeshwari’.
6/8
The fans were seen making a lot of noise all over social media with their praising loving comments.
7/8
“Gajab Tabaahi Kriti As #Thumkeshwari She Looks So Hot in This Song My ParamSundri is slaying as Thumkeshwari #KritiSanon #Bhediya<br />@kritisanon”
8/8
“Can we just give #KritiSanon best dancer and most alluring looking actress at the same I mean like just look at her… #Bhediya #thumkeshwari #maddockfilms #varundhawan”. Here was another comment by a fan.