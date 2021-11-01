After G20 summit, PM Modi set to partake in key climate change event; here's a sneak peek
After a fruitful three-day trip to Rome in Italy for the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Glasgow to attend the COP26 Summit. Twitter @NarendraModi
COP26 is the annual UN climate change conference, and the summit will be attended by the countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty that came into force in 1994. Twitter @COP26
This is the 26th COP summit and will be hosted in partnership between the UK and Italy. The conference will be held in Glasgow from 1-12 November 2021, a year later than planned due to delays caused by the COVID pandemic. Twitter @COP26
India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. "At the WLS, I will share India's excellent track record on climate action and our achievements", Modi said in a statement ahead of the summit. Twitter @MEAIndia
Modi also said that he will use the event to highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation, and resilience building measures." Modi said.
Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the COP26. He will also hold talks with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson in first in-person meeting since Johnson came to power. Twitter @NarendraModi