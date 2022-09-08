Afghanistan vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali-Fareed Ahmad fight, Naseem Shah wild celebration in photos
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by a wicket in a dramatic Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday, Asif Ali (right) and Fareed Ahmad fight claimed the highlight.
The incident happend in the 19th over when Pakistan needed 12 runs needed off 8 balls. Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmad took the wicket of dangerman Asif Ali and celebrated bit exaggeratedly in front of the Pakistan batter. AP
Iftikhar and Shadab departed in quick succesion as Rashid removed the latter while Fareed Ahmed (in photo) picked his first wicket of the night. AP
Fazalhaq Farooqi (in photo) picked two wickets in quick succession and then Fareed Ahmad joined in with another to leave Pakistan lose three wickets for just 13 runs. AP
Facing defeat with just 1 wicket in hand, tailender Naseem Shah turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour by hitting back-to-back sixes in the final over to win the match. AP
Naseem Shah (far left) two back-to-back sixes in the 20th over ensured Pakistan’s passage to Asia Cup 2022 final as the side defeated Afghanistan by a wicket in a dramatic Super Four encounter. AP
