Afghanistan children caught in middle of crisis as they try to flee war-torn country [Photos]
Scenes of thousands and thousands of people trying to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover have been gut-wrenching, especially those of children and infants.
Thousands of Afghans are trying everything in their power to flee the Taliban-ruled country. They are afraid of the new regime and believe that becoming refugees in a new country would be safer than remaining at home. Image Credit: US Marine Corps via AP
This image made available to AFP by Human Rights Activist Omar Haidari, shows a US Marine grabbing an infant over a fence of barbed wire during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Marines were told the unidentified baby was sick and were asked to help. AFP
A US Marine holds a child while her mother is searched at the Kabul airport. The World Health Organization and United Nations children's agency UNICEF has called for a humanitarian air bridge to deliver aid to Afghanistan to help more than 18 million people in need. Image credit: AP
A US Marine provides fresh water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Some Afghan families, along with their children, have been waiting for days to board one of the evacuation flights out of Afghanistan. AFP
A US Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command shares a fist bump with a child during an evacuation at Kabul airport. It's been a harrowing time for children in Afghanistan as they face an uncertain future. US Marine Corps via AP
An Afghan child sleeps on the cargo floor of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, kept warm by the uniform of the C-17 loadmaster, during an evacuation flight from Kabul. The image of the child sleeping is a striking contrast to the chaos of crowds storming the tarmac at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, frantically trying to board flights. US Air Force via AFP
Evacuee's children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. The United States has been given till August 31 to evacuate all and further, on Tuesday, the Taliban announced that they would "not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore". US Air Force via AFP