Afghan school girls return home in tears after Taliban reverses decision on education
The joy of returning to classrooms was short-lived, as the Taliban abruptly announced girls' secondary schools would stay shut, causing confusion and heartbreak
1/5
Girls leave their school following order of closure just hours after reopening in Kabul. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers decided against opening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a previous promise and opting to appease their hardline base at the expense of further alienating the international community. AFP
2/5
The unexpected decision came at the start of the new school year in Afghanistan. It is bound to disrupt Taliban efforts to win recognition from potential international donors, at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis. AFP
3/5
The 11th hour U-turn by the Taliban leadership was a devastating blow for students, parents and even teachers. "Our hopes were high but now they are shattered," said Muthahera Arefi, 17, turning around from a Kabul school to head home. AFP
4/5
Across the country, groups of jubilant girls had arrived at schools on Wednesday morning carrying their bags and books, greeting their former classmates with grins and chatter. AFP
5/5
Girls have been banned from school beyond Class 6 in most of the country since the Taliban's return. Universities opened up earlier this year in much of the country, but since taking power the Taliban edicts have been erratic and while a handful of provinces continued to provide education to all, most provinces closed educational institutions for girls and women. AFP