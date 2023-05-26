Aditi Rao Hydari stuns on the streets and red carpet of Cannes 2023
Her candid carousel mood makes a perfect vintage escapade dating back in time. Her dreamy gown is by Oscar de la Renta, the beautiful dainty jewels by Tuula Jewellery and shoes by katmaconie
Aditi Rao Hydari looked luminous in blue and a ray of sunshine in yellow at Cannes. One is her candid pose on the streets of Cannes, the other sees her posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet of the festival.
The actress finally dropped some dreamy pictures from her first outfit at Cannes and the powder blue gown with detailing is too dreamy to not stare. The actress’ subtle eye makeup and dainty jewelery pieces add the elegance and this look has already made it to internet’s favorite look from Cannes.
Here, Aditi is wearing a beautiful off shoulder sunshine yellow gown with grande yellow frills in the shape of a petal overlapping each other. The yellow floral detailing is just brilliant. This red carpet moment took our breaths away! Aditi opted for soft curls and a fresh dewy makeup look.