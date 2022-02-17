Actor Akshay Kumar visits ITBP camp at Dehradun, plays volleyball with Himveers
Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Camp at Dehradun and inaugurated a newly-constructed volleyball court.
The actor also played a volleyball match with the jawans of ITBP at Seemadwar and interacted with their families and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.
Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP, felicitated the actor and HC Arjun Kheriyal sang 'Teri Mitti' from Kumar's film 'Kesari' on which the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented a dance performance.
Kumar's love for ITBP has taken him to the Himveers many times over the years. He played a volleyball match in Kullu with ITBP personnel in 2016 while shooting for Jolly LLB2.
Kumar is currently shooting with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh in Mussoorie for the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan.