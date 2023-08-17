Abhishek Bachchan turns host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' as Amitabh Bachchan watches with R. Balki and Saiyami Kher
Leading the 'Super Sandook' segment, Jr. Bachchan poses quirky questions with impeccable timing, evoking hearty laughter from none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself
As the curtain rises on the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, the iconic game show returns with new elements that add to the gameplay. In its latest edition, ‘India’s Family Game’ mirrors the nationwide wave of ‘Badlaav’ with contestants hailing from diverse walks of life, hoping to make it to the hotseat in a bid to change their lives. But this Friday evening promises to be a grand affair as the show welcomes the luminaries of the sports drama ‘Ghoomer’—Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and the director extraordinaire R Balki. Anticipation hangs heavy in the air as these guests regale the audience with captivating stories and profound insights into their latest cinematic venture.
Amidst the riveting questions and an intense gameplay, comes a tender moment between the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek. This poignant exchange unfolds with an endearing “pehle aap” gesture, encapsulating the essence of their cherished bond. And in a whimsical twist, Abhishek switches roles, placing his father in the hotseat, allowing the audience to witness their endearing camaraderie. Leading the ‘Super Sandook’ segment, Jr. Bachchan poses quirky questions with impeccable timing, evoking hearty laughter from none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself.
In a heartfelt moment, Abhishek Bachchan shares his sentiments about spending quality time with his father, saying, “Whenever I have free time, I make sure to spend it with my father. We share meals, watch sports together on TV, and I treasure these moments dearly. I never want to miss out on these cherished times.”
This Friday promises to be the perfect mix of knowledge and entertainment. It’s a rendezvous you won’t want to miss!