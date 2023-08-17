Abhishek Bachchan turns host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' as Amitabh Bachchan watches with R. Balki and Saiyami Kher

1/4

As the curtain rises on the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, the iconic game show returns with new elements that add to the gameplay. In its latest edition, ‘India’s Family Game’ mirrors the nationwide wave of ‘Badlaav’ with contestants hailing from diverse walks of life, hoping to make it to the hotseat in a bid to change their lives. But this Friday evening promises to be a grand affair as the show welcomes the luminaries of the sports drama ‘Ghoomer’—Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and the director extraordinaire R Balki. Anticipation hangs heavy in the air as these guests regale the audience with captivating stories and profound insights into their latest cinematic venture.