Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh grace Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement ceremony
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have taken their relationship to the next step by exchanging rings at a private yet stylish engagement ceremony on November 18. Aamir Khan’s daughter looked stunning in a red gown whereas Nupur was at his dapper best in a black suit.
Aamir Khan kept it traditional by choosing to flaunt a white kurta pajama and also sportingly flaunting his white beard and hair, with a dash of grey. Is it for a film? Maybe. Aamir had the company of his mother who was escorted to the venue on a wheel chair.
After what feels like ages, Aamir’s nephew and former Bollywood actor Imran Khan also made an appearance before the paps. He too chose a stylish suit for the occasion. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti. His friend and actor Akshay Oberoi said in an interview few years back that Khan had quit acting.
Fatima Sana Shaikh also looked beautiful in her white traditional outfit. Fatima and Aamir have done films like Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan together.
Aamir Khan’s former wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta also arrived to give blessings to their daughter Ira on this big occasion of her life.