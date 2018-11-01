1/6
Jaaon Kahan Bata Ae Dil is the story of a real romance, with real people.
Film's lead actress Khushboo Upadhyay
Film's lead actor Rohit Kokate
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil is competing in the prestigious India Gold category and has also been shortlisted for the Oxfam Award for Best Film On Gender Equality at the 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star
The film's lead actors with director Aadish Keluskar
The World Premiere of Jaaon Kahan Bata Ae Dil was followed by a Q&A session with the cast and crew of the film, which was moderated by actor Raghav Chanana.
