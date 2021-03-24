A year since first lockdown, UK reflects on 'grief and loss' amid tribute to frontline workers [Photos]
A year to the day since Boris Johnson first put the country under lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus, Britain paused to remember those who have died after contracting COVID-19 and reflect on a 12-month period that has turned life upside down.
In this photo from 4 April, 2020, Amelie and her sister Camille watch from their front window as the lockdown enters its third week along with their parents Victoria and Damian Kerr in Berkhamsted, England. AP Photo/Elizabeth Dalziel
National Health Service (NHS) staff applaud outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London during the weekly "Clap for our Carers" to show appreciation for health care workers. Photo via AP/Alberto Pezzali
A montage of clubs closed due to the pandemic. Photo from AP/Matt Dunham
British prime minister Boris Johnson gestures after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo via AP/Frank Augstein
A nurse holds a painting of Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping with blood on his hands as part of a demonstration of NHS workers at hospitals across London to demand a 15 percent raise. Photo via AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
In this photo from Sept. 26, 2020, people take part in a "We Do Not Consent" rally at London's Trafalgar Square that was organized by Stop New Normal to protest against coronavirus restrictions. Image via AP/Frank Augstein