'A world without nukes': All eyes on Japan's Hiroshima as G-7 leaders arrive for summit
Japan's Hiroshima, the site of the world's first atomic attack at the end of World War II, is hosting leaders of seven of the most influential countries in the world for the G7 summit. They will discuss a wide range of issues, including economic policy, security, climate change, energy and gender
Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies have gathered this weekend for the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, the location of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II. Police officers patrol as Japan’s police beef up security ahead of the Group of Seven nations’ meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan. AP
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida waves on his arrival at Hiroshima airport for the G-7 summit in Hiroshima. This year is Japan’s turn to host, but the presidency of the G-7 summit revolves around the seven members, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. AP
US president Joe Biden is all smiles as he meets with PM Kishida in Hiroshima. PM Kishida kicked off his summit diplomacy by meeting with Joe Biden after his arrival at a nearby military base. Biden is appearing on the world stage while trying to manage a divide back in the US on how to raise the debt ceiling. He said, “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger, and I believe the whole world is safer when we do.” AP
Japanese PM Kishida (second right), and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni (left), attend their bilateral meeting ahead of the G-7 nations’ meetings Thursday, in Hiroshima, western Japan. AP
Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Hiroshima airport in Mihara, Hiroshima. He is anticipated to advocate for greater cooperation in the areas of economic and global security in order to combat the threat of climate change and geopolitical instability. AFP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with his wife Britta Ernst are greeted on their arrival at Hiroshima airport for the G-7 summit, in Hiroshima. His wife, Britta Ernst, is travelling with him for the first time on business. Additionally, according to an EU official, the leaders of the bloc would consider imposing penalties on Russia’s multibillion-dollar diamond industry. AP
Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive in Hiroshima after their visit to Tokyo, ahead of the G7 Summit. According to reports, the UK prime minister, who sees Japan as a country with similar interests to his own in technology and innovation, will discuss supply of semiconductors at a time when China is posing a threat to Taiwan’s production there. AFP
British prime minister Rishi Sunak makes a speech during a business reception at Mori Art Museum, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, Tokyo. Ahead of the G7 summit, PM Sunak visited Tokyo to launch a new security collaboration with Japan and support £18 billion in private sector partnerships. AP
Sunak and Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino (left), inspect a guard of honour on board the Japanese aircraft carrier, JS Izumo, during a visit to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSF) at Yokosuka Naval Base, south of Tokyo, ahead of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. AP
The ‘Orihime D’ humanoid robot developed by ORY laboratory is displayed at a stand in the media centre of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima. AFP
Security has been tightened in Hiroshima, with thousands of police being deployed at numerous points throughout the city. AP
A small group of protesters was considerably outnumbered by police as they gathered Wednesday evening beside the ruins of the Atomic Peace Dome memorial, holding signs including one which read “No G7 Imperialist Summit!” AP
Police outnumber protesters at a rally against the G-7 being held next to the Atomic Bomb Dome war memorial, ahead of the group’s meeting in Hiroshima, western Japan. AP
Anti riots policemen stand around the G7 Summit international media centre in Hiroshima. Moreover, during the meeting in Hiroshima, leaders are also expected to visit a memorial park that commemorates the 1945 atomic bombing by the US that destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people. AFP