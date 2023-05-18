'A world without nukes': All eyes on Japan's Hiroshima as G-7 leaders arrive for summit

3/14

US president Joe Biden is all smiles as he meets with PM Kishida in Hiroshima. PM Kishida kicked off his summit diplomacy by meeting with Joe Biden after his arrival at a nearby military base. Biden is appearing on the world stage while trying to manage a divide back in the US on how to raise the debt ceiling. He said, “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger, and I believe the whole world is safer when we do.” AP