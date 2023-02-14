A Wet Mess: Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc in New Zealand
A national state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand as Cyclone Gabrielle battered down on the nation. The country’s ‘most severe weather event’ has caused unprecedented flooding and left thousands without power
It’s a watery mess in New Zealand. The country has declared a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. AFP
The country has been witnessing intense rainfall, which has prompted evacuations of 2,500 people and widespread flooding, road closures including the main route between Auckland and the capital Wellington, and left communities isolated and without telecommunications. AP
The cyclone has also left 225,000 homes and businesses remained without power. Officials said that the power grid had not experienced such damage since 1988. AP
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called the cyclone the “most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century”. He said the impact of the cyclone is significant and widespread and the nation hasn’t seen such damage and destruction in a generation. AP
The national weather service has said that Auckland Airport received 48 per cent of its annual average rainfall in just the past 45 days. The situation led to international and domestic flights being cancelled or delayed. AP
Men clear debris by hand on a flooded road in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland. Local media reported some people were forced to swim from their homes to safety. Others waded through stormwaters on foot. Some were forced to shelter in place. AP
A man stands on breakwater with his bike along the waterfront in Auckland. AP
A seaboat from the HMNZS Te Mana carries a rescued sailor taken from his stricken yacht in in the Hauraki Gulf off New Zealand’s North Island. The sailor was rescued as the New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency. AP