A Watery Nightmare: Overnight heavy rains leave Chennai in a mess
Heavy rains pounded Chennai on Monday, uprooting trees, water-logging roads and affecting flight and train schedules. There was one flip slide to the sudden downpour – it provided relief from the scorching heat
1/10
While the monsoon this year has been sluggish up until this point and several states are experiencing a severe heatwave, other areas of India have been seeing heavy rains. Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing severe rainfall, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday. PTI
2/10
A cyclist rides past the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway after rainfall, in Chennai. Morning office-goers had a hard time braving the downpour amid traffic snarls in some parts of the city. Trees were uprooted in areas including Ekkatuthangal, Adyar and Nanganallur and the city civic body was clearing them, Greater Chennai Corporation officials said. PTI
3/10
Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway after rainfall, in Chennai. Chennai Airport received the highest of 16 cm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday, the regional weather office said. PTI
4/10
Motorcyclists drive past the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway after rainfall. International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha, Colombo and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well. The operations normalised later in the day. PTI
5/10
The Southern Railway announced partial cancellation of a number of outbound services– including to Mysuru, Tirupati, Coimbatore and Mumbai, due to waterlogging between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge junction. It announced the services originating from other stations in and around the city although they were slated to leave from Dr MGR Chennai Central. People buy vegetables from a roadside vendor during rainfall, in Chennai. PTI
6/10
A boy covers himself with a cloth while walking along a street, as it rains in Chennai. According to IMD, Chennai had widespread heavy rains on Sunday night. Meenambakkam recorded 137.6 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 am yesterday. AFP
7/10
A man holds an umbrella while he walks along a street, as it rains in Chennai. The sharp showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days. AFP
8/10
A commuter wades through a waterlogged road, as it rains in Chennai. State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran said the government has asked every district collector to take care of the relief measures, and particularly from the coastal areas to take advance measures. AFP
9/10
A corporation worker holds an umbrella while draining the waterlogged Marina beach, as it rains. In Chennai, 4,000 workers were on standby and 260 pump sets were ready to pump out water. AFP
10/10
A Hindu devotee walks into a waterlogged temple, as it rains in Chennai. Members of State Disaster Relief force have already been sent to Chennai Corporation to help them, he told PTI. “So far, everyone is safe without casualties, also no damage has been caused to property,” he said.AFP