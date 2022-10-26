A Watery Mess: Cyclone Sitrang leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
Over 28 people have died, nearly 10,000 homes have been destroyed and million others struggle without power after Cyclone Sitrang struck Bangladesh
Cyclone Sitrang has wreaked havoc in Bangladesh after making a landfall on Monday. Officials say the cyclone has claimed the lives of 28 people and left million others without any power. AFP
The cyclone with winds of 80 kilometres (55 miles) per hour has left a trail of devastation in the country’s densely populated, low-lying coastal region, which is home to tens of millions of people. The government said nearly 10,000 tin-roofed homes were either “destroyed or damaged”. AP
Crops on large swathes of farmland have also been wrecked at a time of record-high food inflation. Trees were uprooted as far away as the capital Dhaka, hundreds of kilometres from the storm’s centre. AFP
Heavy rains lashed much of the country, flooding cities such as Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal — which took on 324 millimetres (13 inches) of rainfall on Monday. Power lines are yet to be reconnected, leaving nearly five million people without electricity. AFP
Women wade through a waterlogged street following cyclone Sitrang, in Barisal. Authorities had been able to get about a million people to safety before the monster storm hit. AFP
A Bangladeshi woman and a child look at their damaged house after tropical storm Sitrang lashed the Bay of Bengal coast in Char Fasson, Bhola district, Bangladesh. AP