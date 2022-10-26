A Watery Mess: Cyclone Sitrang leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh

Cyclone 'Sitrang' likely to bring heavy rain, dampen Diwali cheer in West Bengal Sitrang, which is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm, will bring in its wake heavy to very heavy rain and wind reaching speed of 90 to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, in the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore on Monday