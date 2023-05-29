A Tale of 3 Protests: From India to Rome, the demonstrations grabbing headlines
The week gone by has been marked by protests. In India, ace wrestlers are demonstrating against the alleged sexual abuse of women athletes. Far away at the Cannes film festival, an influencer covered herself in fake blood over the Ukraine war and in Rome, climate activists were seen bathing in mud
On the day, India saw the inauguration of its new Parliament building, the Capital also witnessed Olympic medallists and ace wrestlers being dragged and detained while they tried to protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women grapplers. PTI
Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the wrestlers’ protest march towards new Parliament building. The Delhi Police has booked the wrestlers along with their supporters on charges of rioting. PTI
The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against Singh since 23 April, demanding the arrest of WFI chief for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers, including a minor. PTI
At the prestigious Cannes film festival, models and actors used the red carpet to register their protest. Showing solidarity with the people of Iran against the horrific spree of executions, Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi walked the red carpet wearing a dress with a beige rope in the shape of a noose. AFP
Prior to Jaberi, the Cannes red carpet was also left stunned when an Ukrainian fitness influencer poured fake blood on herself. AP
The woman draped in the Ukrainian flag colours was quickly jumped on by officials and escorted away. Identified as Ilona Chernobai, she told her one million Instagram followers, “I succeeded in fulfilling my mission. I took my chance with this act and reminded what is happening in Ukraine.” AP
Elsewhere in Rome, environmental activists from the ‘Last Generation’ group covered themselves in mud in front of the Italian Senate in Rome to protest fossil fuels and the consequences of climate change. AP
And in London, protesters tried to storm the stage and cause disruption at the annual shareholder meeting of oil giant Shell, with many being dragged away by security guards. AP